Mary Knight

Mary Elizabeth Knight, 82, of 19 Roberts St., Bradford, passed away Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at her residence, with her husband by her side.
Born Aug. 31, 1938, in Bradford she was a daughter of the late Bessie Ellen Starkey.
She attended Bradford schools.
On May 27, 1990, in Columbus, Ohio, she married Terry A. Knight, who survives.
Mary had been employed as a chambermaid at the Holley Hotel, then at Motorola in Delevan, N.Y., and retired from Bradford Laundry.
Surviving in addition to her husband Terry of 30 years, are four sons, John Kroah, Joseph Kroah, James Kroah, and Jerald Kroah; six sisters, Nicky, Sarah, Nadine, Sherry, Regina, and Tina; one brother, Randy, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At Mary's request no services will be observed. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
