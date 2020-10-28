1/
Mary Knight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Knight, 82, of 19 Roberts St., Bradford, passed away Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at her residence, with her husband by her side.
Born Aug. 31, 1938, in Bradford she was a daughter of the late Bessie Ellen Starkey.
She attended Bradford schools.
On May 27, 1990, in Columbus, Ohio, she married Terry A. Knight, who survives.
Mary had been employed as a chambermaid at the Holley Hotel, then at Motorola in Delevan, N.Y., and retired from Bradford Laundry.
Surviving in addition to her husband Terry of 30 years, are four sons, John Kroah, Joseph Kroah, James Kroah, and Jerald Kroah; six sisters, Nicky, Sarah, Nadine, Sherry, Regina, and Tina; one brother, Randy, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At Mary's request no services will be observed. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved