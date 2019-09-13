|
Mary W. Lewis, 90, formerly of 19 Euclid Ave., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Oct. 20, 1928, in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. and Mabel Grow Walter. She graduated from Bradford High School in 1946.
On April 8, 1950, in Bradford, she married Ray E. Lewis, who preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2012.
She was a lifetime member of Asbury United Methodist Church, and was the church organist for more than 50 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Shelley R. (Jay) Haines, of Lock Haven; two sons, Mark S. (Sharon) Lewis and Thomas M. (Tammy) Lewis, both of Bradford; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one brother, Philip A. Walter.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday in the Asbury United Methodist Church, at which time funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 385 E. Main St. Bradford, PA 16701.
