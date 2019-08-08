|
HORNELL, N.Y. - On Aug. 5, 2019, in the year of our Lord, Mary Lois Hedges Grimm, a dedicated and loving wife to Jim Grimm, joined him and her mother "Hedgie" at Heaven's Gate.
Mary Lois was born at St. James Hospital on July 15, 1925, and was the daughter of Artimus & Ester Wilkins Hedges and the stepdaughter of Thomas Dean.
She will be remembered as a life-long member of Park United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school. She also mentored teachers along with her four children, Carol Marie, Paul James, Mary Beth and Rebecca Sue, in the ways of the Lord.
Mary Lois was a graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1943 and spent several years active in her alumni class projects. To honor her in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hornell High School Memorial Scholarship Fund.
She was a dedicated partner in several family businesses, most notably Memory Studio and Tree Barn.
Mary Lois was president of the local chapter of the American Field Service through which she gained another son, Ronnie Ball and allowed her daughter, Mary Beth, to spend a summer in Uganda (Africa).
Mary Lois was preceded in death by her husband, James Grimm; mother, Ester Wilkens Hedges Dean; father Artimus Hedges; stepfather Thomas Dean; uncles Raymond, Charles, Lymon, and Harold Wilkins.
Left to honor her are her children, Carol Marie (John) LaSalle of Jupiter, Fla., Paul James (Brenda) Grimm of Marshall, Texas, Mary Beth (Carl) Lindquist of Greensboro, N.C. and Rebecca Sue (Ralph) Bailey of Bradford, Pa.; her brothers, David (Barbara) Hedges of Hornell, and Phillip (Nancy) Hedges of North Augusta, S.C. Also left to honor her are 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at The First United Methodist Church of Hornell, Webbs Crossing Road, Hornell, at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Final interment will follow at the Arkport Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell.
Hornell High School Memorial Scholarship Fund donations should be sent to HHS Alumni Association, PO Box 135, Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 8, 2019