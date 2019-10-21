Home

Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
1933 - 2019
Mary Lou Sowers Obituary
Mary Lou Sowers, 86, of 22 Constitution Ave., passed away at her home on Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019).
Born on April 21,1933, she was one of nine children to the late Walter B. and Susan M. Bauer Schaming. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Bernard High School.
On Dec. 26, 1953, in St. Francis Church, she married Thomas Sowers, who survives.
Mary Lou attended both St. Francis of Assisi Church and St. Bernard Church in Bradford.
She enjoyed flowers, gardening, sewing, and quilting.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Tom; one daughter, Lynn (James) Verratti of Pittsburgh; two sons, Tom (Lee Ann) Sowers Jr. of Smethport and Tony (Donna) Sowers of Bradford; five granddaughters, Molly (Michael) Dimitt, Theresa Verratti, Mary Verratti, Kate (Tony) Mareino, and Cosette Sowers; three great-grandchildren Macy, Michael and Dominic; two sisters, Suzanne Healy of Pottstown and Bernadine (Frank) McCusker of Washington, W.Va.; two brothers, Kenneth (Patty) Schaming of Bradford and W. Bernard (Betsy) Schaming of Haddonfield, N.J.; one sister-in-law, Joyce Schaming of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Imelda "Boots" Luethy, Catherine A. Foster and Joan Holler; and one brother, George Schaming.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc, 372 E. Main St. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Church with the Rev. James Gutting, senior associate, as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019
