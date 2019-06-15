JOHNSONBURG - Mary T. Myslinski, 92, of Rightmeyer Street, St. Marys, and formerly of Johnsonburg, died Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at Pinecrest Manor, St. Marys, following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 19, 1927, in Johnsonburg, she was a daughter of Michael and Etheltrude Kraus Redmond. On Oct. 9, 1947, in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, she married Leo J. Myslinski, who died Aug. 2, 1987.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen (Stephen) Lowendowski of Raleigh, N.C., and Laura Myslinski of St. Marys; a son, David (Kathryn) Myslinski of St. Marys; four grandchildren, Mark Lowendowski, Michael (Mandi) Lowendowski, Krista (Kenneth) Heindl and Allen (Gabi) Myslinski; five great-grandchildren, Noelle, Zachary, Nickolas, Shawn and Allison; and one sister, Norma Gleixner of St. Marys.
Predeceased by: parents, husband, grandson: Jon Lowendowski, sister: Jean Hagadorn, brothers: Richard and Donald Redmond
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary T. Myslinski will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg at a later date and time and will be announced.
Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg.
Published in The Bradford Era from June 15 to June 21, 2019