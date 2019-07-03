JOHNSONBURG - Mary T. Myslinski, 92, of Pinecrest Manor, St. Marys and formerly of Johnsonburg, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg. There was no visitation. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg. A full obituary for Mary T. Myslinski was included in the Friday, June 14, 2019 edition of The Bradford Era.
Published in The Bradford Era on July 3, 2019