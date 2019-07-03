Mary Myslinski (1927 - 2019)
  • "Prayers for Mary Myslinski's family..."
    - Jean Gaspari
  • "To Marys family, so sorry to learn of Mary's passing......"
  • "Sorry to hear of the passing of your mother."
    - Bill Parana
  • "Dear Karen, David, Laura, and all of your families, I'm so..."
    - Lois Allegretto
Service Information
Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA
15845
(814)-965-2797
Obituary
JOHNSONBURG - Mary T. Myslinski, 92, of Pinecrest Manor, St. Marys and formerly of Johnsonburg, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg. There was no visitation. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg. A full obituary for Mary T. Myslinski was included in the Friday, June 14, 2019 edition of The Bradford Era.
Published in The Bradford Era on July 3, 2019
