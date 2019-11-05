Home

Barnett Funeral Home
207 East 4th Street
Emporium, PA 15834
(814) 486-0369
Mary Park Obituary
DUBOIS - Mary Ann Park, 88, of Christ the King Manor, DuBois, formerly of 195 Laurelwood Drive, Emporium,, died at Christ the King Manor on Monday morning (Nov. 4, 2019).
She was born May 6, 1931, in Emporium, a daughter of the late Martin and Mary Dolan Minard.
Mrs. Park graduated from Emporium High School in the class of 1949.
On Aug. 19, 1950, in St. Mark Catholic Church, she married the late Robert A. Park.
Ms. Park had worked at several local businesses throughout her working years. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church.
She is survived by twin sons, Harry A. (Joann) Park and Martin M. Park, Elizabethtown; daughter, Margaret (Daniel) Shannon, Cheyenne, Wyo.; son-in-law, Daniel Ferut, DuBois; special family member, Kent Johnston, State College; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Mary Grace) Minard and a sister Regina Caton, Emporium.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mary Dolan Minard, husband, Robert A. Park who died in 1996, daughter, Karen A. Ferut who died in 2017, daughter-in-law, Deborah Park who died in 2018, and a sister, Martina Husted who died in 2012.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Barnett Funeral home, where a vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) at the St. Mark Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul S. Siebert, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery, Emporium.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd, Falls Creek, PA 15840
Online condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net
Barnett Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15, 2019
