KANE - Mary Kay Peters, 76, of 384 Division St. Ext. in Mount Jewett, passed away Friday morning (Aug. 14, 2020) at her home.
She was born on April 25, 1944, in Kane, the daughter of the late J. Walter and Velma Kempf Geary. She married Jim Peters, who preceded her in death, on Nov. 26, 1977, at the Nebo Chapel in Mount Jewett.
Mrs. Peters was a graduate of Kane Area High School and had been employed as the Hamlin Township Tax Collector. She belonged to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mount Jewett and had served as Eucharistic Minister and also as Parish Council President.
She is survived by two sons, George (Natalie) Peters of Glendale, Calif., and John Peters of Newport News, Va.; two beloved grandchildren, Gloria and James Peters; a sister-in-law, Alice Geary of Bellefonte; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Geary; one sister-in-law, Gloria Barber; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Barber and George A. Peters.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and interment will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
1645 W. 8th St. Erie, PA 16505 or CARE for CHildren 723 E. Main St. Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com
Services are under the direction of the Cummings Funeral Home Inc.