1/1
Mary Peters
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANE - Mary Kay Peters, 76, of 384 Division St. Ext. in Mount Jewett, passed away Friday morning (Aug. 14, 2020) at her home.
She was born on April 25, 1944, in Kane, the daughter of the late J. Walter and Velma Kempf Geary. She married Jim Peters, who preceded her in death, on Nov. 26, 1977, at the Nebo Chapel in Mount Jewett.
Mrs. Peters was a graduate of Kane Area High School and had been employed as the Hamlin Township Tax Collector. She belonged to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mount Jewett and had served as Eucharistic Minister and also as Parish Council President.
She is survived by two sons, George (Natalie) Peters of Glendale, Calif., and John Peters of Newport News, Va.; two beloved grandchildren, Gloria and James Peters; a sister-in-law, Alice Geary of Bellefonte; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Geary; one sister-in-law, Gloria Barber; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Barber and George A. Peters.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and interment will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children 1645 W. 8th St. Erie, PA 16505 or CARE for CHildren 723 E. Main St. Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com
Services are under the direction of the Cummings Funeral Home Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Kane

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved