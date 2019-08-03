Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Veterans Memorial Home
Port Allegany, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Veterans Memorial Home
Port Allegany, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rickard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rickard


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rickard Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Visitation for Mary Jane Rickard, 69, of Port Allegany, who passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at her home in Port Allegany, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Home, Port Allegany.
A Celebration of Life will be follow the visitation at 6 p.m. with the Rev James Kazimer, pastor of the First Church of God of Eldred, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now