PORT ALLEGANY - Visitation for Mary Jane Rickard, 69, of Port Allegany, who passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at her home in Port Allegany, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Home, Port Allegany.
A Celebration of Life will be follow the visitation at 6 p.m. with the Rev James Kazimer, pastor of the First Church of God of Eldred, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 3, 2019