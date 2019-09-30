|
|
CUMMING, Ga. - Mary Joan Rote, 84, of Cumming, formerly of Portville, N.Y., Duke Center, Pa., and Eldred, Pa., passed away at Lanier Place in Cummin on Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) following an extended illness.
She was born in Eldred on May 5, 1935, a daughter of the late William A. and Agnes M. Hunt Houben Sr.
Joan was blessed with three wonderful husbands, Gerald L. Crocker, Robert J. Tomsick and Gerald E. "Gene" Rote, all who predeceased her. She worked many years at AVX and McGraw Edison in Olean, N.Y. Her greatest joy, however, came from her family-providing a well-kept home and a welcome place for family and friends to gather. Joan was a faithful Christian mother who served Jesus Christ and His Church with a servant's heart. Before moving to Georgia, Joan was a member of the First Baptist Church of Olean and attended the Duke Center United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Rev. Rick (Kathleen) Crocker of McKinney, Texas, and Rev. Dr. Barry (Denise) Crocker of Cumming; a step-daughter, Paulette (Ray) Phillips of Kane, Pa., and a step-son, Bill Rote of Bradford, Pa.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, William Houben, David Houben and Robert Houben; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation or calling hours and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the church of the donor's choice
Funeral and burial arrangements have been handled by The Charles M. Frame Funeral Home of Eldred and McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019