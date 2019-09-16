|
|
KANE - Mary M. Sheehan, 77, of Carlson Lane near Kane, died Friday afternoon (Sept. 13, 2019) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born May 20, 1942, in Kane, she was the daughter of Clifford and Hildur Carlson Mohney. On Oct. 20, 1973, in Kane, she married Jack F. Sheehan, who survives.
Mary had been a press operator at Alpha Sintered Metals in Ridgway for several years. She enjoyed crafting, especially painting, and was an animal-lover.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Kevin Gilmore of Kane and Russell Gilmore of East Kane; a daughter, Regina Sheehan of Kane; and a brother, Clifford Mohney of St. Marys. Five grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by a son, Bryan Gilmore; and a sister, Joyce Feikls.
Friends may call from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc., where a service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McKean Co. SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019