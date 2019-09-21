Home

Mary Sweeney


1935 - 2019
Mary Sweeney Obituary
SMETHPORT- Mary A. Sweeney, 83, of N. Open Brook Rd, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Born Nov. 27, 1935, in Bronx, NY, she was a daughter of Frank and Mary Smith Dixon. On June 2, 1957, in Bronx, NY, she married Peter D. Sweeney, who died May 31, 1996.
Mary was a resident of the area for 9 years, coming from New Jersey.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church of Smethport.
She enjoyed reading, the outdoors, and loved photography.
Surviving are two sons, James P Sweeney and John D. Sweeney, both of Smethport; three granddaughters, and two great-granddaughters and a great-grandson; and a brother, Joseph J. (Janet) Downs of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Peter, a son, Dennis P. Sweeney, a daughter, Elizabeth Mueller, and a brother, Charles Dixon.
At Mary's request, a private funeral service and burial will be held at the family's convenience.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019
