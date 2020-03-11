|
|
MESA, Ariz. - Mary "Eileen" Zampogna, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Mesa, on March 7, 2020. She was born on Aug. 31, 1924, in Liverpool, England, to George and Ellen (née Power) Morris. Eileen was their second child of seven. At age 16, she survived the Nazi Germany bombing of Liverpool during the Christmas Blitz of 1940. Her friend May was not so fortunate. May, along with her father and 5-year-old sister, were killed during a nighttime bombing raid.
On March 23, 1946, Eileen became a "war bride" when she married Michael "Mike" Zampogna at St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church in Liverpool. After Mike's discharged from the U.S. Army Air Corps, they moved to Kane, Pa., living there until his death in 2010. In 2011, Eileen moved to Mesa to live with her daughter Maureen and son-in-law Dennis.
Eileen, with her infectious smile and love of family, will be dearly missed by her three children, Maureen (Dennis) Naiberg, Bernadette Zampogna, and Terence (Debra née Woll) Zampogna; three brothers, Fred and Terry Morris in England, and Kevin Morris of Wales; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one son, Kevin Michael; one brother, George; and two sisters, Maureen and Patricia.
Eileen became a naturalized citizen of the United States on May 16, 1957. For ten years, she was head cook at the Lutheran Home in Kane. Eileen was a member of St. Callistus Parish and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She loved to knit, read, and spend time with her "babies."
Funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mesa, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Saint Callistus Cemetery, Kane, Pa., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Americare Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation at americarehospice.org.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020