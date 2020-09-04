1/1
Marylou Dittman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marylou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marylou N. Dittman, 77, of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday, (Sept. 2, 2020) at The Pavilion in Bradford.
Born on Jan. 5, 1943 in Olean, NY, she was a daughter of the late Leo Gifford and raised by her mother Achsah (Lubold) Lockwood and step-father Harris Lockwood.
In 1951, she was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Olean. Marylou was a 1960 graduate of Bradford High School.
On March 9, 1963 at the West Branch Evangelical Church, Marylou married James H. Dittman, who survives.
Marylou was the bookkeeper for Block Auto Parts and Parkway Mobil for many years. In 1998, she began working for Bradford Regional Medical Center as a switchboard operator and patient admissions until she retired in 2007. Marylou loved her job because she could talk and be social with so many people.
After her retirement, Marylou began volunteering at the hospital whenever she could and also helped the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department when they held fundraisers and Bingo.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, and playing bingo, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, James, she is survived by one daughter, Sheila K. Dittman, of Bradford; one son Paul (Colleen) Dittman, of Groton, NY; four grandchildren, Taylor (Jimmy) Henry of Rew, Grace Dittman of Groton, NY, Morgan Dittman of Groton, NY, and Brooke Alcock, of Bradford; her first great-grandchild to be born in December to Taylor Henry, and one brother, David Lockwood of Corry.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother and step-father, an infant son, Kevin Dittman, and one brother, Larry Gifford.
Friends are invited for a public visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc. on 33 South Ave. where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Matt Blake, Pastor of the West Branch Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O Box 179, Bradford, PA, 16701 or the Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 4 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved