Marylou Dittman

Marylou N. Dittman, 77, of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday, (Sept. 2, 2020) at The Pavilion in Bradford.
Born on Jan. 5, 1943 in Olean, NY, she was a daughter of the late Leo Gifford and raised by her mother Achsah (Lubold) Lockwood and step-father Harris Lockwood.
In 1951, she was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Olean. Marylou was a 1960 graduate of Bradford High School.
On March 9, 1963 at the West Branch Evangelical Church, Marylou married James H. Dittman, who survives.
Marylou was the bookkeeper for Block Auto Parts and Parkway Mobil for many years. In 1998, she began working for Bradford Regional Medical Center as a switchboard operator and patient admissions until she retired in 2007. Marylou loved her job because she could talk and be social with so many people.
After her retirement, Marylou began volunteering at the hospital whenever she could and also helped the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department when they held fundraisers and Bingo.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, and playing bingo, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, James, she is survived by one daughter, Sheila K. Dittman, of Bradford; one son Paul (Colleen) Dittman, of Groton, NY; four grandchildren, Taylor (Jimmy) Henry of Rew, Grace Dittman of Groton, NY, Morgan Dittman of Groton, NY, and Brooke Alcock, of Bradford; her first great-grandchild to be born in December to Taylor Henry, and one brother, David Lockwood of Corry.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother and step-father, an infant son, Kevin Dittman, and one brother, Larry Gifford.
Friends are invited for a public visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc. on 33 South Ave. where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Matt Blake, Pastor of the West Branch Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O Box 179, Bradford, PA, 16701 or the Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com