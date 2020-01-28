|
KANE - Maureen K. Carlson, 81, formerly of Highland Road near Kane, died Sunday afternoon (Jan. 26, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided for nearly two years.
Born Jan. 14, 1939, in Wilcox, she was the daughter of John and Martha Whippo Morgan. On June 28, 1957, in Wilcox, she married Arthur R. Carlson, who died in 2017.
Maureen had worked at Stackpole in Kane, Sylvania in Warren and as a nurse's aide at the former Summit Hospital in Kane. Later, she was a bookkeeper for the family's logging business in Kane.
Surviving are a son, Tom (Sue Gabriel) Carlson of Kane; daughters Lori (Tom) Anderson, Linda (Joe Avenali) Carlson and Lisa (Dusty) Johnson, all of Kane; brothers Paul Morgan of Kane and John Morgan and Robert Morgan, both of Wilcox; and sisters Mary Phillips in North Carolina, Martha Bedford and Molly Polinski, both of Wilcox, and Michelle Pavlock of Johnsonburg. Also surviving are grandchildren Dewey, Rich and John Anderson, Luke and Katie Avenali and Brady and Morgan Johnson.
There will be no visitation or service. Interment will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020