Maurice A. "Moe" Johnson, 91, of 241 Minard Run Road, Bradford, formerly of Emporium, died at Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford, on Saturday evening (Nov. 9, 2019).
He was born Dec. 5, 1927, in Sinnemahoning, a son of the late Gust and Clara Anderson Johnson.
On Aug. 14, 1954, in First United Methodist Church, Emporium, he married Phyllis Mowrey Johnson, who survives.
Moe graduated from Emporium High School in the class of 1945. He served with the U.S. Army and then returned to Emporium and opened the former Burjohns Repair on Second Street. He later worked at Sylvania for several years and then for PA Pressed Metals from which he retired after many years of employment. Moe loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter, Lori (Keith) McKenrick of Bradford; two sons, Kevin (Linda) Johnson of Emporium and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Johnson of Minden, Nev.; four grandchildren, Adam, Eric, Cory and Jessica; three great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Brooke and Zane Maurice; and one sister, Mildred Burdick of Crosby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harry and Albert Johnson; and three sisters, Jennie Godwin, Olga Wood and Alma Barnard.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. today and from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Barnett Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday with Mr. Keith McKenrick officiating. Burial will be in the Rich Valley Cemetery, Emporium.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department, 419 N. Broad St., Emporium, PA 15834; or to the Cameron County Ambulance Service, 299 E. Second St., Emporium, PA 15834
