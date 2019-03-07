SMETHPORT - Maurice L. "Niel" Nielsen, 75, of Smethport, passed away Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at St. Vincent Health Center, Erie.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Nielsen.
He was born Sept. 20, 1943, in Atlantic, Iowa, a son of Harold P. and Maren C. Christensen Nielsen. On Feb. 19, 1966, in Maryland, he married Patricia "Pat" Connor, who survives.
Niel was a graduate of Avoca High School in Iowa, Class of 1961. He joined the U.S. Navy and served during Vietnam.
Niel worked for Dresser-Rand of Olean, N.Y., for 41 years, starting in 1967 and retiring in 2008.
He was a member of the American Legion; John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, PA; the Steel Workers Union; and the NRA.
He was a devoted family man with a loving and generous heart. He cherished time spent with his family, traveling, attending sporting events, playing cards and dog sitting. He was a "jack of all trades" and was always eager to share his talents and extend help whenever needed to his family and neighbors.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Scott (Maria) Nielsen, Steve (Melissa) Nielsen and Shawn (Jennifer) Nielsen, all of Smethport; two grandchildren, Danielle (Ryan) Keech of Maidsville, W.Va., and Ryan (fiancé BriAnne Gleason) Nielsen of Eldred; two brothers, Donald Nielsen of Avoca, Iowa, and Douglas (Sharon) Nielsen of Tuscola, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Nadine, Joyce, Sharon and Evelyn; and three brothers, Orval, Harold and Vic.
As per Niel's request, all services will be held privately with the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701; The at www.cancer.org; or . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 7, 2019