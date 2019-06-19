Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max VanEpps. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Otto Township Fire Hall 118 Sweitzer Drive Duke Center , PA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WOODLANDS, Texas - Max VanEpps, 90, formerly of Rixford, Pa., passed away on May 22, 2019, of natural causes.

Born on Dec. 12, 1928, in Oswayo, Pa., he was a son of Miles and Polly Estes VanEpps. On Nov. 4, 1950, he married Shirley Hosmer, his loving wife of 67 years, who passed away on Aug. 18, 2017.

For 30 years he had been an insurance agent for State Farm in Bradford. Max and Shirley retired in 1989 and moved to Punta Gorda, Fla. Max enjoyed traveling with his wife, hunting, fishing and woodworking. They had enjoyed 42 summers camping at Chautauqua Lake with family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Jerry VanEpps of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Ned (Dede) VanEpps of Shippenville, Pa.; a daughter, Bonnie (Greg Sherlock) of Woodlands; grandchildren, Christopher VanEpps, and Matthew, Shauna and Tara McCartney, and a sister, Kay Lenahan of Arlington Heights, Ill.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday at the Otto Township Fire Hall, 118 Sweitzer Drive, Duke Center, Pa., with the Rev. Rick Price, officiating. A luncheon and a time of fellowship will follow. Interment will be in Rathbone Cemetery in Oswayo, Pa.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Otto Township Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at



WOODLANDS, Texas - Max VanEpps, 90, formerly of Rixford, Pa., passed away on May 22, 2019, of natural causes.Born on Dec. 12, 1928, in Oswayo, Pa., he was a son of Miles and Polly Estes VanEpps. On Nov. 4, 1950, he married Shirley Hosmer, his loving wife of 67 years, who passed away on Aug. 18, 2017.For 30 years he had been an insurance agent for State Farm in Bradford. Max and Shirley retired in 1989 and moved to Punta Gorda, Fla. Max enjoyed traveling with his wife, hunting, fishing and woodworking. They had enjoyed 42 summers camping at Chautauqua Lake with family and friends.Surviving are two sons, Jerry VanEpps of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Ned (Dede) VanEpps of Shippenville, Pa.; a daughter, Bonnie (Greg Sherlock) of Woodlands; grandchildren, Christopher VanEpps, and Matthew, Shauna and Tara McCartney, and a sister, Kay Lenahan of Arlington Heights, Ill.A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday at the Otto Township Fire Hall, 118 Sweitzer Drive, Duke Center, Pa., with the Rev. Rick Price, officiating. A luncheon and a time of fellowship will follow. Interment will be in Rathbone Cemetery in Oswayo, Pa.In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Otto Township Fire Department.Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com Published in The Bradford Era from June 19 to June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close