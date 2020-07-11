Maxine Abbott

PORT ALLEGANY - Maxine L. Abbott, 88, of Hillside Avenue, passed away Thursday (July 9, 2020) in her home, with her family by her side.
Born May 26, 1932, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of Michael J. and Janette Major Peeler. On Aug. 11, 1951, in Coudersport, she married Richard J. Abbott, who died Jan. 6, 1996.
A longtime resident of the area, Maxine graduated from Austin High School, class of 1950. She attended the Austin Methodist Church.
Maxine enjoyed bowling, traveling, visiting casinos, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheri L. Abbott and Cathy J. Irvine, both of Port Allegany; three grandchildren: Emily Damasco of Kelly, N.C., Olivia Custer of Agusta, W.Va., and Cody Irvine of Port Allegany; two great-grandchildren: Haven and Jack Custer; and loving companion, Clyde Herter of Austin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, a brother, Earl Peeler; and a sister, Betty Peasock.
At Maxine's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin.
Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.