Born March 29, 1925, in Ashford, N.Y., she was the daughter of Jack P. and Harriet E. Smith Golden.

On April 24, 1944, at St. Marys of the Angels Church in Olean, N.Y., she married Vincent J. DiMaria, who preceded her in death in 1994. Also preceding her in death were a son, Michael A. DiMaria; daughter-in-law, Ruth M. DiMaria; grandson, Victor D. DiMaria; her parents; four brothers; and one sister.

Mrs. DiMaria lived in Kane for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the Altar Rosary Society. She was a past president of the Kane Evening Homemakers Group and a greeter at St. Callistus Church.

In Maryland, she was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Columbia, Md.

Surviving are her sons, Salvador J. (Randa) DiMaria of Butler and Vincent J. (Beth) DiMaria III of Jessup, with whom she has been living; and daughters, Laura May (Thomas) Sapovits of Delmar, Md., and Maria Josephine (Stephen) Ewing of Colleyville, Texas.

Also surviving are six grandchildren, Josephine Baird, Nicholas Sapovits, Carolyn and Victor DiMaria, Daniel and Samantha Ewing; and three great-grandchildren Elizabeth "Libby" Baird, Abigail "Abby" Baird and Avery Le.

Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Callistus Catholic Church with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, officiating. Entombment will be in St. Callistus Mausoleum.

Donations may be made to the Heart Fund, Cancer Fund or St. Callistus Church Fund.

Online condolences can be expressed at

151 Greeves Street

Kane , PA 16735

