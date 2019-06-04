COUDERSPORT - Maxine J. Shear, 102, a long-time resident of Coudersport, passed away at UPMC-Cole, Coudersport on Friday, February 1, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First United Presbyterian Church, 402 North Main St., Coudersport, with the Rev. Don R. Caskey and the Rev. Warren B. Cederholm, officiating. Burial will follow in Eulalia Cemetery, Coudersport.
Family suggest memorial contributions in Maxine's name be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915; the Coudersport Public Library, 502 Park Ave., Coudersport, PA 16915; or the Potter County Artisan Center, 227N. Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Published in The Bradford Era from June 4 to June 11, 2019