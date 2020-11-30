ELDRED - Melvin O. Bennett, 81, of Duffytown Road, passed away on Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport, following a long illness.
Born on March 24, 1939, in Bradford, he was a son of Lawrence and Irene Straight Bennett. He attended the Indian Creek School and Otto High School and had resided in Duffytown since 1972. Mel had served with the U.S. Navy Seabees. He was employed as a pipe fitter at Clark Brothers in Olean, N.Y., for over 30 years and for many years had owned and operated an automobile repair shop "Mel's Garage" at his residence. He was a member of the Eldred American Legion Post 887. Mel loved Fords and working on them, he also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing on the river and watching NASCAR and Boxing on television. He loved his many Jack Russell Terriers, especially Daisy and Max.
Surviving are three sons, David Bennett of Olean, John (Brandi) Bennett of Houston, Texas, and Scott (Tina) Crandall of Olean; two daughters, Sharon (Dan) Gleason of Portville, N.Y., and Lisa (Don) Carpenter of Olean; a stepson, Timothy (Lesli) Whitney of Eldred; and two stepdaughters, Michelle (Randy) Robinson of Katy, Texas, and Vicky (Butch Smith) Kerr of Duke Center; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a half brother, Rick (Marilyn) Bennett of Shinglehouse; five half sisters, Judy (David) McCann of Eldred, Shirley (Ted) Hall of Allegany, N.Y., Lynn (Tom) Shick in Georgia, Jo (Ed) Crandall of Eldred and Cindy Goodemote of Salamanca, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by a half brother, David Strait in 1984; and a half sister, Florence Jean Bennett in 1949.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic there will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hinsdale, N.Y.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Eldred Area Free Library and Historical Society.
