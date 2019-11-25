Home

Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Life Fellowship Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Fellowship Church
Melvin Johnston Jr.


1961 - 2019
Melvin Johnston Jr. Obituary
Melvin R. "Rick" Johnston Jr, 58, of 701 West Washington Street, Bradford, passed away Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at his residence, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Born September 9, 1961 in Bradford, he is a son of Melvin R. "Dick" Johnston Sr. of Bradford and Margaret "JoAnne" (Gardner) VanOrden of Bradford.
He was a 1979 graduate of Bradford High School.
On June 9, 2019 at Science Lake in Allegany State Park he married Sharon K. (Burns) Johnston who survives.
He was employed at the Bradford Era as a press operator for over 30 years.
Rick was an avid hunter, fisherman, and the life of a party.
Surviving in addition to his wife, mother and father are three sons, twins, Christopher Johnston of Pittsburgh and Michael Johnston of Bradford, and Brandon (Brandon) Nye of Wellsville N.Y.; one granddaughter, Audree Johnston; two step children, Spencer Bess of Eldred, and Savana Bess, of Rincon Ga.; two step grandchildren, Ryan Bess and Mason Bess; one sister Betty Hendryx, of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Ferro, and his stepmother Barbara G. Johnston.
Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at the New Life Fellowship Church, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. Matthew McDonald Pastor officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kids and Cancer P.O. Box 1299, Bradford PA 16701. VNA Hospice or the New Life Fellowship Church, 50 Sullivan Road, Bradford PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019
