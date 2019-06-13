Merritt C. "Smokey" DeStevens, 91, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (June 11, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1928, in Hazel Hurst, a son of the late Giovani and Vincenzia DeStevens.
He was a 1946 graduate of the Smethport Area High School.
On Sept. 19, 1953, in the St. Bernard Catholic Church, he married Magdalene L. Iaderosa, who survives.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.
He was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church and the La Stella Lodge. He volunteered with the Italian Festival and at the Bradford Regional Medical Center for many years. He was an avid fan of Penn State football and the New York Yankees.
He was employed for 25+ years at the former Airco Speer Electronics prior to working at the Bradford Regional Medical Center, from where he retired in 1993.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Maggie DeStevens of Bradford, he is also survived by one son, Carmen (Robin) DeStevens of Olean, N.Y.; one daughter, Ann (Gary) Wolfe of Grand Rapids, Mich.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one son, Donny DeStevens, two sisters and six brothers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Bernard Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stanley Swacha, senior associate pastor, as celebrant.
Entombment and committal services will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
He will always be remembered by those that knew him as a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from June 13 to June 20, 2019