Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
1967 - 2020
Michael Amell Obituary

TURTLEPOINT - Michael W. Amell, 52, of Annin Creek Road, passed away Wednesday, (Jan. 15, 2020) unexpectedly.
Born Oct. 17, 1967, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Albert A. and Marjorie A. Strait Amell.
Michael was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1986.
Mr. Amell had worked for Saint-Gobain Container Co., Port Allegany, for 8 years, and later with GKN Sinter Metals, Emporium, for 9 years.
He was a former member of Future Farmers of America and enjoyed cattle farming.
Surviving is a brother, Hubert E. "Skip" Amell of Turtlepoint; special uncle, Robert Strait Sr., several close cousins, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Sunday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) with Rev. Anthony Edgell, pastor of the Turtlepoint Evangelical Church, officiating. Burial will be in Annin Creek Cemetery, Turtlepoint.
Memorials can be made to a .
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020
