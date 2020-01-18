|
TURTLEPOINT - Michael W. Amell, 52, of Annin Creek Road, passed away Wednesday, (Jan. 15, 2020) unexpectedly.
Born Oct. 17, 1967, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Albert A. and Marjorie A. Strait Amell.
Michael was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1986.
Mr. Amell had worked for Saint-Gobain Container Co., Port Allegany, for 8 years, and later with GKN Sinter Metals, Emporium, for 9 years.
He was a former member of Future Farmers of America and enjoyed cattle farming.
Surviving is a brother, Hubert E. "Skip" Amell of Turtlepoint; special uncle, Robert Strait Sr., several close cousins, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Sunday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) with Rev. Anthony Edgell, pastor of the Turtlepoint Evangelical Church, officiating. Burial will be in Annin Creek Cemetery, Turtlepoint.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020