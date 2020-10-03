1/1
Michael Archangel Langianese III
1961 - 2020
Michael Archangel Langianese III, better known as Pink, passed away on Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) due to his ongoing battle with kidney cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Mike managed his illness with strength and grit, and wanted to spend as much time as possible with his loved ones. On his final day, he was at home surrounded by his family, who he adored more than anything else in the world.
Born May 4, 1961, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Michael J and Gloria Douthit Langianese Jr.
He was a 1979 graduate of Bradford Central Christian.
On Feb. 9, 1985, in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, he married Karen Eddy Langianese, who survives. They have three children.
Mike worked and managed his family's business, Bradford City Beers, for 40 years. He later worked as general manager of the Wilcox Winery.
He was a member of the Big 30 Committee, a former 4-H Leader and sponsored/co-sponsored both the Bradford City Beers and Beer Barn Golf Leagues at Pine Acres Golf Course.
Mike was an avid golfer and hunter. He was a member of the Bradford Gun Club and the NRA.
Mike was many things to many people, but his most prized role was that of an extremely proud father to his three daughters, as well as the best papa to his grandson and sunshine, Cade Michael.
Surviving is his beloved wife, Karen, their three daughters, Sammi Langianese (Christian Holzwarth) of Bradenton, Fla., Ryleigh Langianese of Ionia, N.Y., and Mikiah Langianese of Bradford, and his grandson, Cade Michael, as well as his siblings Tina Langianese Slaven, Joseph Langianese and Molly Jo Langianese Colestro, and many nieces and nephews, including Taylor Slaven and Tate Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Gloria Langianese, as well as his sister, Toni Ann Langianese Vickery.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Mike's Life to be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pine Acres Country Club.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Donations may be made in Mike's name to Pine Acres Jr. Golf League or McKean County SPCA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Pine Acres Country Club
