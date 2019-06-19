JOHNSONBURG - Michael A. Biel, 75, of 5861 Glen Hazel Road, Wilcox, died Monday night (June 17, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane following a brief illness.
Born March 27, 1944, in Johnsonburg, he was a son of Leo W. and Doris Rose Hamilton Biel.
He was a Vietnam era veteran, having served as an SP4 with the 121st Aviation Co, APO San Francisco where he received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 60 and the National Defense Medal with Two Overseas Bars.
Surviving are three sons, Michael Anthony (girlfriend Wynne) Biel of Columbia, S.C., Thomas Albert (wife Jean) Biel of Prairie du Sac, Wisc., Courtney John (wife Tracy) Biel of Stoughton, Va.; a daughter, Amanda Biel of Wilcox; two grandchildren, Sabrina Biel and Jacob Biel; two great-grandchildren, Liam Biel and Bruce Biel; and two brothers, Duwayne (wife Sherry) Biel of Rasselas and Joseph Biel in Florida.
Predeceased by his parents and a sister, Lawanda Neff.
There will be no visitation. A private funeral service will be held Thursday at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Ridgway.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg.
Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail.
Published in The Bradford Era on June 19, 2019