CROSBY - Michael A. Burford, 66, of Crosby, passed away Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) at his residence in Crosby.
He was born March 24, 1954 in Port Allegany, a son of Donald S. Burford and Carolyn K. Wright. On Oct. 4, 2014, in Crosby, he married Tina M. Doheny, who survives.
Mr. Burford was a 1972 graduate of Smethport High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh and Triangle Tech, receiving his electrician's certification.
Mike worked as a cable technician, employed by Time Warner and then Charter Communications of Coudersport.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, along with the Legion Riders of Post #976, was an auxiliary member of the VFW Post #2497 of Smethport and a member of the American Legion, Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport.
In addition to his wife, Tina Burford of Crosby, he is survived by his mother, Carolyn K. Dille of Smethport; a son, Jonathan Burford of Smethport; four grandchildren, Skylar, Angela, Chase and Elijah, all of Bradford; one brother, Jim (Ron Sperry) Burford of San Diego, Calif.; one stepbrother, Gary (Sylvia) Dille in Texas; four stepsisters, Cindy (Rod) Hartman in Ohio, Bonnie (Steve) Faes of Crosby, Chris (Hurk) Thomas in Montana and Deana (Bill) Bickford of Smethport; an aunt, Georgie Sample of Smethport; and uncle, Dean (Bev) Burford of Port Allegany; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Donald Burford, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Garvin Dille and one brother, Scott B. Burford.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society ( www.cancer.org) or the American Legion, John Berg Post #976 of Crosby. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.


Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
