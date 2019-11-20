|
KANE - Michael J. Greto, 60, of 119 Birch St., Kane, died Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) at UPMC Presbyterian after an extended illness.
Born Aug. 7, 1959, in Warren, he was the son of Veto and Patricia Reilley Greto. On Oct. 6, 1990 in Kane, he married Lori Thompson, who survives.
Mike graduated from Warren Area High School with the class of 1977. Shortly thereafter he began a career in fiscal capacities at Warren General Hospital spanning 35 years. He also worked part-time at CW Hardware. Mike was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at the age of 12 and endured many other complicated health issues throughout the course of his life. Despite all of the adversities, Mike had a zest for life. He had an unwavering faith in God and a genuine love for people. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many.
Mike was an avid sports fan from a young age, always following his two favorite football teams, the Oakland Raiders and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, with his favorite player being Roberto Clemente. He coached many children in our community sports programs over the years including soccer, elementary basketball, and Little League baseball. Despite the fact that these children are now grown, they still refer to Mike as "coach" and often would comment on the positive impact he had on their lives.
Mike loved music, especially 70s classic rock. He often could be found working in the kitchen with headphones on, oblivious to his surroundings.
He was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher, usher and counter. He also was a volunteer at the Kane Area Food Pantry.
Most importantly, Mike was the epitome of a family man. His most cherished time was spent simply in the company of his wife and children.
Mike will forever be remembered for his kind and gentle demeanor, his easy laugh, and his loving heart.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons Kellen and Ryan Greto of Kane, a daughter Lindsey Greto of Kane; sisters Kathy (Eric) Wilcox of Sugar Grove, Karen (Tom First) Greto of Lander and Ruth (Dave) Dennis of Northeast; and a brother John (Jackie) Greto of Sheffield.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and may attend a service at 11 a.m. on Friday at Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kane with the Rev. David Pflieger officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Kane.
The family requests donations to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or to The American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019