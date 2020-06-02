Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family



AUBURN, Ga. - Michael Hatch, a former resident of Limestone, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) as a result of a traffic accident near his home.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1971, in Olean, N.Y. He was the son of Kenneth and Jane Hatch of Limestone.

He was a graduate of Limestone Union Free School and BOCES heavy equipment course. He was employed at IMS Gear Plantary Gears LLC in Gainesville, as a supervisor process technician.

Michael is survived by his parents; a sister, Sherry (Kevin) Hill of Ontario,Canada; two brothers, Jason Hatch of Bradford, Pa., and Joshua (Sarah) Hatch of Freeville, N.Y.

A Zoom memorial service will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. on June 6, 2020. Kenneth Welch, an elder from the Bradford Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, will perform the service.

Those wishing to make a memorial, can do so to any SPCA or

Michael HatchAUBURN, Ga. - Michael Hatch, a former resident of Limestone, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) as a result of a traffic accident near his home.He was born on Aug. 3, 1971, in Olean, N.Y. He was the son of Kenneth and Jane Hatch of Limestone.He was a graduate of Limestone Union Free School and BOCES heavy equipment course. He was employed at IMS Gear Plantary Gears LLC in Gainesville, as a supervisor process technician.Michael is survived by his parents; a sister, Sherry (Kevin) Hill of Ontario,Canada; two brothers, Jason Hatch of Bradford, Pa., and Joshua (Sarah) Hatch of Freeville, N.Y.A Zoom memorial service will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. on June 6, 2020. Kenneth Welch, an elder from the Bradford Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, will perform the service.Those wishing to make a memorial, can do so to any SPCA or charity of your choice

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store