Michael Hitchcock

Michael Hitchcock Obituary
OLEAN, N.Y. - Michael L. "Mikey" Hitchcock, 24, of 1261 Two Mile Road, entered into the Holy Kingdom on Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2019).
Family and friends will gather on Friday (September 20, 2019) from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Rd. Olean. A memorial service will begin at 8 p.m. in the funeral home, with Ralph Covert, work associate and friend from Beacon Light, to officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of The Bradford Era.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019
