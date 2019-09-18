|
|
OLEAN, N.Y. - Michael L. "Mikey" Hitchcock, 24, of 1261 Two Mile Road, entered into the Holy Kingdom on Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2019).
Born Feb. 25, 1995, in Olean, he was the son of Terry L. Hitchcock and Ann M. Newark.
Mikey was a graduate of Allegany-Limestone Central School and received a BOCES diploma. He had been employed at Beacon Light Behavioral Health Systems, and Joe's Steakhouse, both in Bradford, Pa. He had previously worked at Center Plate at Holiday Valley and also Sassy's Truck Stop.
He was an adventurous free spirit with an amazing personality that drew everyone in. He made friends easily everywhere he went and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He leaves behind a family whom he loved deeply, including his fiancé, Danielle Vaughan, and their daughter, Charli LeeAnn Hitchcock; his father, Terry L. (Stephanie Goodwin) Hitchcock of Allegany; one sister, Amber (Andrew Freaney) Newark of Olean, and her two children, Hannah and Haleigh; one brother, William L. (Sara) Newark III of New Braunfels, Texas; his paternal grandmother, Janet E. Hitchcock of Allegany; and Danielle's parents, Donna (John) Peterson of Derrick City, Pa., and Dennis Vaughan of Limestone.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Glen E. Hitchcock; and his maternal grandparents, Leon and Alberta Rowe.
Family and friends will gather from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A memorial service will begin at 8 p.m. in the funeral home, with Ralph Covert, work associate and friend from Beacon Light, to officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beacon Light Behavioral Health Systems - CCPS Dept., C/O Jennifer Fitton, 800 E. Main St., Bradford, PA 16701; or to the Genesis Center, Attention: Teresa Missel, 2161 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019