1/
Michael Kulka
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANE - Michael Kulka, 86, previously of 301 Tionesta Ave, died Wednesday morning (July 15, 2020) at Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys, where he had recently resided.
He was born Oct. 11, 1933, in Ludlow, the son of the late Michael and Katarin Kowal Kulka.
On Nov. 6, 1951, in Sheffield, he married Martha Losey who preceded him in death.
Prior to retirement, Mike had worked at National Fuel for many years. He was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by two daughters, Patti (John) Maljovec of Warren and Tami (Gary) Kulka Berlin in Florida; one brother Basil (Trudy) Kulka; three sisters Jenny DiFucci, Martha Devlin and Irene (Jack) Haser; six grandsons Christopher (fiance' Brandi Petersen) Maljovec, Thomas (Nicole) Maljovec, Benjamin (Jorden) Maljovec, Daniel (Kristina) Maljovec, Cody Kulka and Michael Kulka; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Friends are welcome to attend a viewing in the Gathering Space at St. Callistus on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William O'Brien as celebrant. Entombment will take place in the St. Callistus Mausoleum.
Services will be open to the public. Face masks will be required and due to current restrictions the number of people in attendance will be limited.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Callistus Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Callistus
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Callistus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Kane

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved