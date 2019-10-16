Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lamont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lamont Sr.


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lamont Sr. Obituary
ELDRED - Michael A. Lamont Sr., 70, of West Eldred Road, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in his home on Monday (Oct. 14th, 2019).
Born Feb. 26th, 1949, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Thomas Henry and Mary Alice Kaziska Lamont.
Mr. Lamont was a 1968 graduate of Port Allegany High School. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the US Navy aboard the USS Wasp in ship maintenance. He was a Disabled American Veteran.
Previously he had been involved with the Port Allegany VFW. Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing, doing woodworking and building things. He also enjoyed bird watching and watching western movies, especially John Wayne movies.
Surviving are one son, Michael A. (Josie) Lamont of Eldred; one daughter, Denise S. Proctor of Olean, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Kylie, Timothy, Kathleen, Kristina and Danielle; and three great-grandchildren, Veronica, Lexi, and Karson; three brothers, Tom (Dorothy) Lamont of Port Allegany, Clayton (Vivian) Lamont of Port Allegany and Rod Lamont; and two sisters, Donna (Barry) Shaw of Portville, N.Y., and Ella Lamont of Emporium.
Friends may call on Friday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred from 4 to 7 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be held with the Rev. Rick Price officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the SPCA.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now