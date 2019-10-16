|
|
ELDRED - Michael A. Lamont Sr., 70, of West Eldred Road, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in his home on Monday (Oct. 14th, 2019).
Born Feb. 26th, 1949, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Thomas Henry and Mary Alice Kaziska Lamont.
Mr. Lamont was a 1968 graduate of Port Allegany High School. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the US Navy aboard the USS Wasp in ship maintenance. He was a Disabled American Veteran.
Previously he had been involved with the Port Allegany VFW. Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing, doing woodworking and building things. He also enjoyed bird watching and watching western movies, especially John Wayne movies.
Surviving are one son, Michael A. (Josie) Lamont of Eldred; one daughter, Denise S. Proctor of Olean, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Kylie, Timothy, Kathleen, Kristina and Danielle; and three great-grandchildren, Veronica, Lexi, and Karson; three brothers, Tom (Dorothy) Lamont of Port Allegany, Clayton (Vivian) Lamont of Port Allegany and Rod Lamont; and two sisters, Donna (Barry) Shaw of Portville, N.Y., and Ella Lamont of Emporium.
Friends may call on Friday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred from 4 to 7 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be held with the Rev. Rick Price officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the SPCA.
