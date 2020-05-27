Michael Lingaton
1967 - 2020
Michael Jerome Lingaton, age 53 of Bradford, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday (May 21, 2020), at UPMC-Hamot Hospital in Erie.
He was born in Bradford on May 11, 1967 a son of Joyce (Stiles) Lingaton and the late Ted Lingaton.
Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army as part of the 82nd Airborne Division. He was employed at Dresser-Rand and had previously worked at the Allegheny-Bradford Corp. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and was an avid Buffalo Bills Fan. Most of all he enjoyed his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother he is survived by two sons, Shawn (Susie) Lingaton of Bradford and Jeffrey Lingaton of Bradford; two grandchildren, Logan and Lily; one sister, Staci Johnson and nieces and nephew; Natasha, Ashley and Dylan.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife Sherri (Jamison) Lingaton in November.
In accordance with the CDC Covid-19 Guidelines, a Celebration of Life will take place in the future. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
Memorial may be made to the family, c/o 1241 South Kendall Ave. Bradford, PA 16701.

Published in The Bradford Era from May 27 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
