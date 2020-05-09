Michael Nichols
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Nichols, 48, of Bradford, passed away, Thursday (May 7, 2020).
He was born on Dec. 15, 1971, in Bradford, the son of David and Susan Carter Nichols. On Dec. 28, 2017, he married Billie Jo Graves Nichols.
He enjoyed motocross, the outdoors and long road trips with his wife. He was a huge Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates fan. He was employed with various oil field companies as a truck driver.
Besides his wife and parents, Michael is survived by a stepson, Kyle Ostrum, two sons; Tony Harvey and Tyson Nichols and one daughter, Rylee Nichols; one brother, Bart Nichols, one sister, Amy Nichols and two grandchildren along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his favorite close uncle Tim "Bulldog" Nichols, other aunts and uncles also paternal and maternal grandparents.
Due to COVID, no funeral will be held at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield Please leave a condolence or light a candle in Michael's memory at www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 9 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home
11883 Main Street
East Springfield, PA 16411
(814) 922-7663
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved