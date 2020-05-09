Michael D. Nichols, 48, of Bradford, passed away, Thursday (May 7, 2020).
He was born on Dec. 15, 1971, in Bradford, the son of David and Susan Carter Nichols. On Dec. 28, 2017, he married Billie Jo Graves Nichols.
He enjoyed motocross, the outdoors and long road trips with his wife. He was a huge Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates fan. He was employed with various oil field companies as a truck driver.
Besides his wife and parents, Michael is survived by a stepson, Kyle Ostrum, two sons; Tony Harvey and Tyson Nichols and one daughter, Rylee Nichols; one brother, Bart Nichols, one sister, Amy Nichols and two grandchildren along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his favorite close uncle Tim "Bulldog" Nichols, other aunts and uncles also paternal and maternal grandparents.
Due to COVID, no funeral will be held at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield Please leave a condolence or light a candle in Michael's memory at www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 9 to May 16, 2020.