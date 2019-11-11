|
|
KANE - Michael E. "Mick" Petruney, 74, of 321 Kearney St., passed away Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) at UPMC Presbyterian.
Born July 20, 1945, in Kane, he was the son of the late Michael and Elizabeth Vertilla Petruney. On March 7, 1970, in James City, he married Judith Vanderneck, who survives.
For several years, he worked construction and later was employed by Prudential for many years.
Mick was a member of St. Callistus Church and was an active member of the Kane Fish and Game Club. He was recently recognized for his efforts to obtain funding for the construction of the Eli McCloskey Skate Park. Having successfully completed the project, the community presented him with the Kane Citizen of the Year Award for his dedication and work involved in this major project.
Mick was an avid woodworker and loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was both a winemaker and grillmaster in his spare time.
Most of all, he enjoyed helping his daughters in any way possible and proudly spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Judy, are two daughters, Shelly Petruney of Warren and Sherry (Dave) Vetter of Cranberry Township; three grandsons, Bobby Atkins of Warren and Andrew Vetter and Evan Vetter, both of Cranberry Township; a granddaughter, Nikki Atkins of Warren; a sister, Janice (Sonny) Bush of Kane; a brother-in-law, Lefty Tekancic of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mick was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty Petruney; and his sister, Betty Tekancic.
Friends will be received today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Callistus Catholic Church with the Rev. William J. O'Brien, pastor, officiating. Entombment will be in St. Callistus Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kane Fish & Game Club, Box 621, Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019