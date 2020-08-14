SMETHPORT - Michael J. Rethmel Sr., 63, of Forest Street, passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 4th, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 13th, 1956, in Defiance, Ohio, he was a son of the late Jack Marvin Rethmel and Lois Ann Rethmel. He graduated from Ayresville High School in Defiance, class of 1974.
Mike worked a variety of jobs throughout his working life from factories to construction work to his many years managing a farm, raising Limousine and Angus beef cattle, which he greatly enjoyed.
He was also an outdoorsman, spending a lot of time in nature, hunting, fishing and camping, and in his younger days, trapping. He also spent countless hours hunting ginseng, a pursuit he enjoyed most of all.
Mike was a loyal friend to many and was well liked by all. He is survived by his beautiful mother, Lois Ann Kellogg of Shinglehouse, his three loving brothers, Marvin (Deb) Rethmel of Cohocton, N.Y., Mark (Rachel) Rethmel in Ohio, and Mitch (Judy) Rethmel in Tennessee; his loving sister Jan "Sis" (Dave) Sternburger in Ohio; he was a loving father to four children - three sons, Justin in Arizona, Michael of Port Allegany, and Christopher of Smethport; and his daughter, Natasha of Port Allegany; He cherished his 15 grandchildren and loved each one of them in his own way. He also loved his many nieces and nephews. He also spent over 20 years with his loving companion, Rose Main, with whom he enjoyed many great moments on many adventures.
He was also known as "Swamp Rat" and will be greatly missed by his buddy, "The River Rat." If you knew this wonderful man by whatever name you knew him, you had a great person in your life. He will be truly missed by his family and friends and will be fondly remembered.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29th, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Crosby Park in Crosby, Pa. Guests are encouraged to bring a dish to pass if they so desire.
