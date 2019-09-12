Home

Michael Rhone


1942 - 2019
Michael Rhone Obituary
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Michael James Rhone, 77, of Titusville, Fla., formerly of Bradford, Pa., passed away on Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.
He was born June 25, 1942, in Bradford, the son of Robert H. and Ruth Lineen Rhone. On Sept. 10, 1977, at First United Methodist Church in Bradford, he married the former Linda McOmber, who survives.
Michael was a 1960 graduate of Bradford Area High School. He attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and St. Bonaventure University, Allegany, N.Y.
He was employed for five years by PENNDOT as a Maintenance Materials Inspector. He began his career with the U.S. Postal Service in April 1966, retiring after 31 years of service in October 1997. At the time of his retirement, Michael was Postmaster in Eldred, Pa.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Michael is survived by one brother, Paul Maney of Florence, Ore., three nephews, Paul D. (Claudia) Maney of Millers Creek, N.C., Robert and Sean Maney of Anchorage, Alaska; and two nieces, Buffy (George) Bessette and Bernadette Ramirez of Anchorage.
He was a member of St. Bernard Church in Bradford, K of C Council #5667, National Assoc. of Retired Federal Employees, Hampton Roads Li'l Red Express and Warlock Owners Club, and Vintage Vehicles of Fla. Inc., Titusville.
North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville has been entrusted with his arrangements. Memorial services in Titusville and Bradford will be announced at a later date. To share your fondest memories of Michael, or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions in Michael's name can be made to Hospice of St. Francis, 1250-B Grumman Pl., Titusville, Fl. 32780.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
