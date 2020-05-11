Michael Smith
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Smith, 62, of 25 Chamberlain Ave., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at his residence.
Born Sept. 20, 1957, in Troy, N.Y., he was a son of the late Arthur J. and Elizabeth L. Collett Smith.
Mike was a 1976 graduate of Bradford High School.
He was employed at Bradford Forest Products at the time of his death and had 30 years with the company. Mike had a passion for the Buffalo Bills and four wheeling.
Surviving are two brothers, John H. Smith of Rigby, Idaho, and Arthur J. Smith Jr. of Bradford.
Friends will be received on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., at 7 p.m. funeral services will be held with Rev. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 11 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Service
07:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Great classmate and friend. He will be missed
Debi Arnett
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved