Michael J. Smith, 62, of 25 Chamberlain Ave., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at his residence.
Born Sept. 20, 1957, in Troy, N.Y., he was a son of the late Arthur J. and Elizabeth L. Collett Smith.
Mike was a 1976 graduate of Bradford High School.
He was employed at Bradford Forest Products at the time of his death and had 30 years with the company. Mike had a passion for the Buffalo Bills and four wheeling.
Surviving are two brothers, John H. Smith of Rigby, Idaho, and Arthur J. Smith Jr. of Bradford.
Friends will be received on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., at 7 p.m. funeral services will be held with Rev. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Born Sept. 20, 1957, in Troy, N.Y., he was a son of the late Arthur J. and Elizabeth L. Collett Smith.
Mike was a 1976 graduate of Bradford High School.
He was employed at Bradford Forest Products at the time of his death and had 30 years with the company. Mike had a passion for the Buffalo Bills and four wheeling.
Surviving are two brothers, John H. Smith of Rigby, Idaho, and Arthur J. Smith Jr. of Bradford.
Friends will be received on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., at 7 p.m. funeral services will be held with Rev. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 11 to May 18, 2020.