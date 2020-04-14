|
ALLEGANY, N.Y. - Michael "Mike" Stayer of Allegany passed away peacefully on Sunday (April 12, 2020) in Olean General Hospital.
Born March 31, 1947, in Olean, he was the son of the late David and Sabra Hults Stayer. On Au. 15, 1970, he married Elizabeth Curcio Stayer; they were married 49 years.
Mike graduated from Archbishop Walsh High School in 1966. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education and a Master's degree in administration, each from St. Bonaventure University.
He worked at the Allegany Rehabilitation Center as recreation director and played an instrumental role in bringing the first games to the Allegany area. Mike was a physical education teacher- grades 2-12- in Franklinville School District (1974-1976) and Allegany-Limestone School District (1976-2006). He coached high school swimming, football, and basketball throughout his tenure at Allegany-Limestone. Mike's interest in athletics stems from his young life, where he excelled in basketball, football, and baseball. He achieved much recognition for his skill and team play. He carried his love for sport into his adult life as a participant, coach, teacher, and spectator. He spent hours researching swimming, basketball, and football to provide the best coaching information for his players. He always cheered for the New York Yankees and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies.
In his retirement, Mike spent a great amount of time assisting kids with their basketball skills at the Olean YMCA where he also served as a board member and where he maintained his certification with the American Red Cross as a water safety instructor. Kids enjoyed learning fundamental training for the game from him and knew they could come to him for assistance.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Bradford, Pa., and was a member of the Allegany Knights of Columbus and the National Education Association.
Mike had a colorful life. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh, his love of teaching, and his magnetic personality. His family was his life. He made many happy memories with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren and he loved being with friends and talking to everyone.
Surviving besides his wife, are his daughters Kristen (Kristofer) Hudnall of Erie, Pa., and Kylie (Jeremy) Nimeth of Erie, Pa.; three granddaughters Riley, Brooke, and Katelyn Hudnall, and two grandsons Ryan and Tyler Nimeth, to whom he was thrilled to be their "Papa". He is also survived by his sister Mary (Ray) McCoy of Allegany along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother Lawrence Stayer and a sister Katheryn Stayer.
Due to the current health issues with Covid-19, the service will be private. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of tribute may be made to the ALS Association http://www.alsa.org/donate/giving/gifts-in-tribute.html to support research to find a cure.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020