Michael D. Sullivan, 53, of 94 Kansas Branch Road, Duke Center, passed away Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Feb. 14, 1966, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of the late Norma Powell Bowen and Daniel A. Sullivan.
He was a 1984 graduate of Otto Eldred High School. He immediately joined the United States Navy and served until 1990.
In July of 2005 he met Valerie L. Nichols, who survives.
After the service, he worked in Florida and Michigan installing pools and irrigation systems, worked in the heating and air-conditioning business and installed roofs. He was a jack of all trades. Mike was able to turn any parts into usable and useful projects.
Mike enjoyed life, making the best of even the worst days, usually by making others laugh. He liked listening to music, NASCAR, bon fires, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his companion of 14 years, Val Nichols, with whom he resided; one brother, Mark (Kelly) Sullivan of Showlow, Ariz.; one niece, Mary (Christopher Blair) Sullivan; one nephew, Daniel (Angela) Sullivan; his former sister-in-law, Kathy (AJ) Curtis of Duke Center; and many cousins.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at noon on Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) in the Otto Township Fire Hall with the Rev. Brad Preston officiating, followed by committal services at 12:45 p.m. in Moody Hollow Cemetery. Family will return to the Fire Hall and continue to receive friends until 4 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Salvation Army, 111 Jackson Ave.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019