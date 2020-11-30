1/
Michael Timblin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMETHPORT - Michael T. "T-Bone" Timblin, 69, of Hazelhurst, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020).
He was born Feb. 16, 1951, in Kane, a son of Theodore "Ted" and Doris Rosier Timblin of Marvindale, where he lived until he went into the service.
Mr. Timblin was a graduate of Smethport High School Class of 1969 and served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1970-1976 as a cook. He married and had three children, then divorced. On Nov. 20, 1993, he married Deborah Beckwith Lamont, who survives.
Michael held several jobs over the years. He worked at Mount Jewett Sawmill, for Northeast Oil & Gas in the oil fields, for Northern Hardwood Rounds and Raymond "Ozzie" Leman. He spent 40 years as a truck driver, driving for Donnie Kaepshield Trucking, Dick Hackett Trucking, Gary Heckman Trucking, and lastly, Myers Trucking. In 2003, he became a self-employed owner/operator of M&D Timblin Trucking for several years. Later, he went back driving for Myers Trucking until his retirement in 2016.
Michael belonged to the Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a Life Member. He also belonged to the Smethport Senior Center. He worked on the Hamlin Township Election Board until passing. He loved cooking, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one stepdaughter, Kimberly (Bill) Gallup of Smethport; two grandsons, Andrew and Justin Gallup; three daughters, Kimberly, Rebecca, and Brenda Timblin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and one sister, Virginia "Ginger" Cleveland.
There will be no visitation or services at this time.
Contributions in Michael's name can be made at Go Fund Me page at: www.gofundme.com/f/michael-t-timblin-final-expenses?member=7016838&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate, the Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department, or Mount Jewett Ambulance. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Smethport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved