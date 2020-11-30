SMETHPORT - Michael T. "T-Bone" Timblin, 69, of Hazelhurst, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020).
He was born Feb. 16, 1951, in Kane, a son of Theodore "Ted" and Doris Rosier Timblin of Marvindale, where he lived until he went into the service.
Mr. Timblin was a graduate of Smethport High School Class of 1969 and served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1970-1976 as a cook. He married and had three children, then divorced. On Nov. 20, 1993, he married Deborah Beckwith Lamont, who survives.
Michael held several jobs over the years. He worked at Mount Jewett Sawmill, for Northeast Oil & Gas in the oil fields, for Northern Hardwood Rounds and Raymond "Ozzie" Leman. He spent 40 years as a truck driver, driving for Donnie Kaepshield Trucking, Dick Hackett Trucking, Gary Heckman Trucking, and lastly, Myers Trucking. In 2003, he became a self-employed owner/operator of M&D Timblin Trucking for several years. Later, he went back driving for Myers Trucking until his retirement in 2016.
Michael belonged to the Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a Life Member. He also belonged to the Smethport Senior Center. He worked on the Hamlin Township Election Board until passing. He loved cooking, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one stepdaughter, Kimberly (Bill) Gallup of Smethport; two grandsons, Andrew and Justin Gallup; three daughters, Kimberly, Rebecca, and Brenda Timblin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and one sister, Virginia "Ginger" Cleveland.
There will be no visitation or services at this time.
Contributions in Michael's name can be made at Go Fund Me page at: www.gofundme.com/f/michael-t-timblin-final-expenses?member=7016838&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate
, the Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department, or Mount Jewett Ambulance. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.