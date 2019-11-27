|
|
|
PORT ALLEGANY - Michael Roy Williams, 73, of Port Allegany, died Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Following Michael's wishes he has made a gift to the Humanity Gifts Registry of Philadelphia.
Memorials may be made to the Cole Foundation Light Up A Life in Michael's name.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019