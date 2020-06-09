ERIE - It is with great sadness and love that the family of Michaele R. Kaele Flynn, age 75, of Erie, announces her passing on Sunday (June 7, 2020) at UPMC Hamot after a courageous battle with an extended illness.
Kaele was born on Jan. 5, 1945, in Bradford, to Helen Rose Bentley Birmingham and William Henry Wid Birmingham.
A graduate of St. Bernard High School in Bradford, Kaele dedicated her life to helping others. Her working life was spent as a caseworker for the Erie County Board of Assistance, a career that lasted 32 years. She had been a JAYCEE wife in Bradford, an officer for AFSME, and an Employee of the Year. After retiring, she volunteered for the DAV, managing the transportation office for five years. She was the proud, loving wife of a U.S. Army veteran and had respect for military service. She never met a veteran in need that she did not want to help. She raised four children and acted as a "surrogate" mother to many of their friends who still affectionately call her "Mom."
She was an avid embroiderer, quilter, and seamstress. She and her husband loved to travel, and she saw all 50 states and many foreign countries.
Michaele was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, James F. Flynn; her parents; and her sisters, Karyn Conlon (James) and Kristine Shaw (Gordon).
She will be greatly missed and is survived by her son, James F. Flynn Jr. (Catherine), daughter, Lisa M. Bogle (Patrick), son, Scott M. Flynn (Jessica), son, Kyle O. Flynn (Amy), Michelle Daeschner (Ben), and Joshua L. Nickerson (Robin). She is further survived by her grandsons, Conor O. Flynn (Mallory), Jacob P. Flynn, Zachary J. Flynn, and Tyler J. Bogle; also her great-grandchildren, who loved GG, Bentley O. Flynn, Brookelynn K. Flynn, and Brynlee R. Flynn.
Visiting and viewing will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St, Erie, Pa. 16506. With a funeral service Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Burton Funeral Home Chapel at the same address. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that you donate to your local chapter of the DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Michaele%20Flynn" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at Erie VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Kaele was born on Jan. 5, 1945, in Bradford, to Helen Rose Bentley Birmingham and William Henry Wid Birmingham.
A graduate of St. Bernard High School in Bradford, Kaele dedicated her life to helping others. Her working life was spent as a caseworker for the Erie County Board of Assistance, a career that lasted 32 years. She had been a JAYCEE wife in Bradford, an officer for AFSME, and an Employee of the Year. After retiring, she volunteered for the DAV, managing the transportation office for five years. She was the proud, loving wife of a U.S. Army veteran and had respect for military service. She never met a veteran in need that she did not want to help. She raised four children and acted as a "surrogate" mother to many of their friends who still affectionately call her "Mom."
She was an avid embroiderer, quilter, and seamstress. She and her husband loved to travel, and she saw all 50 states and many foreign countries.
Michaele was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, James F. Flynn; her parents; and her sisters, Karyn Conlon (James) and Kristine Shaw (Gordon).
She will be greatly missed and is survived by her son, James F. Flynn Jr. (Catherine), daughter, Lisa M. Bogle (Patrick), son, Scott M. Flynn (Jessica), son, Kyle O. Flynn (Amy), Michelle Daeschner (Ben), and Joshua L. Nickerson (Robin). She is further survived by her grandsons, Conor O. Flynn (Mallory), Jacob P. Flynn, Zachary J. Flynn, and Tyler J. Bogle; also her great-grandchildren, who loved GG, Bentley O. Flynn, Brookelynn K. Flynn, and Brynlee R. Flynn.
Visiting and viewing will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St, Erie, Pa. 16506. With a funeral service Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Burton Funeral Home Chapel at the same address. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that you donate to your local chapter of the DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Michaele%20Flynn" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at Erie VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.