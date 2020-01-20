|
Middalia Kan, 58, of Marshburg, was reunited with her son on Friday (Jan. 17, 2020).
She was born on Aug. 22, 1961 in Westfield, N.Y., a daughter of the late Ralph and Confesora Martinez Rivera Sr.
On June 15, 1985, she married her best friend at the St. James Roman Catholic Church, Jamestown.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and the Bradford Eagles Club. She enjoyed riding a motorcycle with her husband and going boating and camping. She always looked forward to the annual motorcycle trips with her husband and their friends, the yearly family vacations, spending time in the pool while having cookouts at the house and the yearly pig roast. She especially loved spending time with her family and most of all with her granddaughter.
She worked for several local businesses until she joined the family's business "Kan's Water Hauling"; where she worked until retiring due to health reasons.
In addition to her loving husband of 34 years, J. Casey Kan of Marshburg, she is also survived by two daughters, Kaitlyn (Mark Cline Jr.) Kan of Allegany, N.Y., and Nichole (Phillip) Murphy of Wayland, N.Y.; one brother, Robert (Sandy) Rivera of Johns Creek, Ga.; two sisters, Gladys Rivera of Westfield, N.Y., and Marie Rivera of Jamestown, N.Y.; one granddaughter, Kyla Kan of Allegany, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, James Kan Jr. who passed away on March 18, 2017; and one brother, Ralph Rivera Jr.
At her request there will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Lewis Run, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata as celebrant.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to CARE for Children, P.O. Box 616, Bradford, PA 16701; Development and Donor Relations Department, -Erie, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505; Bradford Area High School Boys Wrestling, 150 Lorana Ave., Bradford, PA 16701; or the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020