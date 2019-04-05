Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Bishop. View Sign

Mildred Ellen Bishop, 90, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at the Baycare Alliant Hospital in Dunedin, Fla.

Born on Feb. 1, 1929, in Wirt, N.Y., she was the daughter of Albert and Esther Graves Schoonover.

Mildred attended Bradford Area High School, graduating in 1946.

She married Arthur Bishop on April 6, 1947 in Bradford. Arthur preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2000.

Mildred enjoyed many things such as reading, knitting, cross stitch, and particularly serving others. One of her favorite activities was volunteering at the Friendship Table. In addition she was renowned for her apple pies.

She was an active member of the West Branch United Methodist Church for nearly 60 years.

She is survived by her three daughters, Karen Jackson of Bradford, Angeline (David) Warner of Wellsville, N.Y. and Debra Frey of Smethport; and two sons, Bert Bishop of Fort Walton, Fla., and Steven (Diane) Bishop of Safety Harbor, Fla.; brother, Howard F. Schoonover of Bossier City, La.; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband Arthur, three brothers and three sisters, and one infant grandson.

Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home Inc., 33 South Ave., Bradford, and again from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, at the West Branch United Methodist Church with a funeral service to follow. The Rev. Matt Blake will be officiating. Burial will be in the Lewis Hill Cemetery, Port Allegany.

Memorials can be made to the West Branch United Methodist Church or the Friendship Table of Bradford.

