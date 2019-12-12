|
Mildred Jo "Millie" Giles of Denton, Texas, formerly of Bradford, went to her eternal rest on Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019).
She was the daughter of the late Samuel William Giles and June C. Giles, who survives, of Bradford.
Millie married Robert L. Erdle on Aug. 21,1976; he preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2006.
She and her husband served as faculty members, together at the University of North Texas for many years. After her husband's death she was appointed coordinator of the Watercolor Concentration.
Millie Giles held the following degrees: Master of Fine Arts in Painting and Drawing; Master of Arts in Painting; Bachelor's Degree in Art Education. At one point in her career, she served as director of the Chautauqua Art Association Galleries, in Chautauqua, N.Y. For over 25 years she was the critic for the VAST Painters of Denton, Texas. The co-owner of Watercolor World Wide Inc., she accompanied painters to exotic spots throughout the world to paint during the summer months. After retiring, she volunteered at both the Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity. But the greatest honor of her life involved designing the 30-foot CORETEN Steel Firefighters 911 Memorial Bell Tower for the Denton Firefighters.
Although she left Bradford many years ago, Millie never forgot the sound of the oil wells pumping at night as a child and never stopped missing the hills.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery where she walked many an afternoon with her grandmother.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019