KANE - Milford L. "Millie" Kearney, 84, formerly of 413 Tionesta Ave. in Kane, died Tuesday afternoon (March 12, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where he resided for just over a year.Born Dec. 23, 1934, in DuBois, he was the son of Lawrence and Margaret Howell Kearney. On July 16, 1955, in Kane, he married Lois E. Walker, who died in 1998. On Feb. 19, 2000, in Green Cove Springs, Fla., he married the former Dorothy Anderson, who survives.After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War , he worked at the Holgate Toy Co. in Kane, then Kane Handle for 10 years, and later at Stackpole and Cera-mag, both in Kane, for 38 years until his retirement.Millie was a member of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department for 61 years, having served as its president, 2nd and 3rd assistant chief, and was a long-time captain of Engine #58. He was a dedicated Steelers fan.Surviving, in addition to his wife of Kane, are a daughter Susan E. (Paul) Rich of Kane and three grandchildren, Matthew (Melissa) Rich, and twins Laurie Rich and Lisa Rich.He was preceded in death, besides his first wife and parents, by his twin brother, Milburn Kearney.Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc., and may attend a service there at noon on Saturday with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery in Kane after a Fireman's Procession.The family asks that memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 66, Kane, PA 16735.Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home

103 South Fraley Street

Kane , PA 16735

